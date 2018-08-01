We have entered August, meaning the clock is ticking down for managers to finalize their preseason training and respective squads. While some of the biggest names in the game have already made their decisions (Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Neymar stays with PSG) there are still many big names whose future remains in question.

Here are the latest rumors from around Europe.

Inter Milan in contact with Luka Modric: The Serie A club is reportedly lining up a move for the Real Madrid midfielder, after reports in Italy claimed that talks have opened between the two clubs. Seeing as Inter is preparing for the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, Luciano Spalletti's squad looks to strenghten its squad and the World Cup's Golden Ball winner is a top priority, according to reports. (Sky Sports Italy)

Paul Pogba to Barcelona? The Manchester United, France star is currently on vacation, but after a reported meeting with Camp Nou director Eric Abidal in Los Angeles, the rumors of a supposed move to Spain began circulating. (TuttoSport)

Chelsea loaning Matt Miazga to Nantes: The 23-year-old USMNT defender is reportedly moving to France for a season, with only a medical to be finalized. Foot Mercato reported the initial story, with ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle confirming the report. This move would be a solid step for the ex-New York Red Bulls star, as he looks for more playing time in Europe. (ESPN FC)

Anthony Martial's uncertain future: It has not been an easy time for the French forward under Jose Mourinho and the latest news suggest his time at Old Trafford might come to an end soon. During his ICC press conference after Man United's win against Real Madrid, the Portuguese manager was hesitant to comment on Martial's role at the club after leaving the camp to attend the birth of his second child.

Everton signs Lucas Digne from Barcelona: The French left-back joins Marco Silva's squad on a five-year deal. It's another bold move for Everton, after purchasing Richarlison from Watford last month.