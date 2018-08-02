Burnley Reach Third Round of Qualification in Europa League After Extra Time Win Against Aberdeen

Burnley have reached the third qualifying round of the Europa League after beating Aberdeen 3-1 in extra time on Thursday night, triumphing over the Dons 4-2 on aggregate.

Chris Wood had initially put the English side ahead with a slammed finish into the roof of the net only for Lewis Ferguson to brilliantly net with an exceptional overhead kick.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, Burnley were not to be denied and reached the third qualifying round thanks to Jack Cork's header and Ashley Barnes' penalty after a spot kick was awarded for handball.





The Clarets will now play Istanbul Basaksehir, the current team of former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor and Barcelona loanee Ardan Turan.





On a traditionally British evening, hopes were high for Sean Dyche's side after the 1-1 draw in Scotland last week, although the club are still suffering something of a injury crisis with their goalkeepers.

FULL TIME: Burnley 3 - 1 Aberdeen AET (Agg 4-2). — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 2, 2018

With both Nick Pope and Tom Heaton on the sidelines, former Manchester United and Preston shot stopper Anders Lindegaard featured again in between the sticks.





Meanwhile, Aberdeen were hoping to return to the glory years of the 1980s, when Dons won both the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup in 1983.

However, the odds were against the Scottish side when Wood opened the scoring early on and despite Ferguson's tremendous leveller, the Clarets seemed to have more steam left to go on and secure a spot in the next qualifying round as Cork and Barnes scored the crucial goals.