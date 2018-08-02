'Crawling Back': Twitter Goes Off After Higuain Joins Milan & Bonucci Returns to Juventus

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Thursday proved a big day for the Italian Serie A on the transfer front, with two of the league's biggest names switching sides.

Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain completed a move to AC Milan on an initial €18m loan deal with an option to buy for an additional €36m, while Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus a mere 12 months after sensationally joining I Rossoneri.

The centre back was involved in a straight swap with 24-year-old defender Mattia Caldara, who also heads to Milan.

The transfer whirlwind caused quite the stir on Twitter, with supporters expectedly reacting in a way only football fans are known to.

Antonio Conte is rumoured to be in talks over taking over from Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro and things have been made significantly more attractive, so...

There's always a catch.

Hmm...

No denying that!

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans are happy to have missed out on the Argentine striker, whom their club were reportedly pursuing.

As for Bonucci, the reception was never going to be great...

Of course, the reptilian medical.

Milan fans are still very proud. And, to be fair, they just signed a goal machine.

There's always someone willing to forgive, though...

The saga is finally and truly over, but the banter has only just begun. There'll be so much more to talk about when the season kicks off and the players in question actually suit up and take to the pitch.

