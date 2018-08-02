Fulham has confirmed the signing of Swansea defender Alfie Mawson for an undisclosed fee, with the England international putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Mawson's future has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks after the Swans were relegated from the Premier League last season and joins the Cottagers as they continue to make impressive moves in the transfer market.

The 24-year-old said, as quoted by Fulham's website: “I’m really happy to get this over the line and join Fulham. I’m excited by the project going on here and the football being played last season was lovely on the eye but also effective and I can’t wait to be a part of it and get going.

“I’m excited to be a part of this great club moving forward and to help achieve success in the Premier League."

Fulham chairman Tony Khan added: “I’m pleased to announce that Fulham Football Club has signed Alfie Mawson! Alfie is an exciting young player with a strong future at a position of major importance to our club.

“Alfie is also very highly regarded by our scouting department and our data analysts, giving us great confidence in our back line as we prepare long term for Premier League competition.

“It’s only fitting that such a fine homegrown talent like Alfie will flourish in the presence of the finest supporters in London at Craven Cottage for years to come. Come on Fulham!”