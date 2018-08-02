Magpies Have Bid Accepted for Swedish International as Rafa Benitez Looks to Solve Goalscoring Woes

Rumours are circulating that Newcastle United are locked in a bidding war with Lokomotiv Moscow for Swedish international, Isaac Kiese Thelin.

Belgian publication HLN reports that Anderlecht are looking to sell Thelin, with fans unhappy they even bought him in the first place. After an unsuccessful loan spell with the Purple & White, supporters were frustrated when then manager Herman Van Holsbeeck made the deal permanent.

MB Media/GettyImages

However, it looks very possible that they could make a tidy profit on their forward, with a figure of €6m bandied about. It seems current boss Luc Devroe would be more than happy to accept any offer that comes his way for Thelin, with the Swede no longer in his plans.





As Russian league winners Lokomotiv are in pot 1 for the Champions League this season, it is likely Thelin would favour a move east. However, if a large bid was to come in from the Premier League side, the player may not have much choice.





Scoring 19 times in the Belgian First Division A last term, Thelin finished up third in the golden boot race. Despite that, his goals couldn't help Anderlecht to the league title, as a 12 point advantage saw rivals Club Brugge canter home.

With a move to Newcastle doing the rounds, it appears not everybody is all in on this story. Chronicle Live football editor Mark Douglas has suggested the report is nothing but simple hearsay.

Checked this out now. Been told this morning NO truth in this.#nufc looking elsewhere. https://t.co/A9aQj3HOgr — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) August 2, 2018

After the sale of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham for £22m, Newcastle have funds to play with. Snapping up Japanese international Yoshinori Muto from Mainz 05, the Magpies are hopeful on paperwork being completed this week.

If a £9.5m deal can be finalised, then the St James' Park club may be left with a chance to close up business on Thelin. If not, it's likely Rafa Benitez will look to Dwight Gayle and Ayoze Perez again for this upcoming season.