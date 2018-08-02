Man Utd Send Promising Youngster Joel Pereira to Portuguese Side Vitoria Setubal on Loan

Manchester United have sent goalkeeper Joel Pereira to Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal on a loan deal.

The 22-year-old served as the Red Devils' third-choice stopper, behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero, last season. But the Old Trafford side have since signed Lee Grant to allow the youngster to go out and gain further experience on loan.

"Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has completed a loan move to Vitoria Setubal in Portugal," a statement on United's website reads.

"The 22-year-old prospect was heavily involved throughout Tour 2018, presented by Aon, but the arrival of Lee Grant has facilitated a temporary spell away from Old Trafford in order to obtain regular first-team football."

United boss Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the player but had previously indicated that a loan move would be best for his career as he would likely stagnate playing behind two other keepers.

"I really believe Joel is a Manchester United goalkeeper but he cannot be 19-years-old and two years without football, he has to play," the coach said last month, as quoted by Metro.





Pereira has been at United since 2012 and has been loaned out twice before, spending time with Rochdale and Belenenses in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons respectively.