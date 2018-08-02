Real Madrid Star Offered to Inter By Wife & Agent But Los Blancos Will Only Entertain Huge Fee

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly been offered to Serie A side Inter but Los Blancos will only consider selling the Croatia international if his hefty release clause is met.

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport report that Vanja Bosnic, who has been married to the Croatian midfielder since 2010, also works as his agent and has reportedly contacted the Serie A side to offer them her husband's services.

The midfielder is understood to be seeking a move away from Real Madrid after a six-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu and is interested in joining the Nerazzurri this summer. 

The 32-year-old, who had a fantastic World Cup campaign, led Croatia to the final last month and won the tournament's Golden Ball following a set of remarkable performances. As various sources would have it, he is now intent on following former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy, with the Portuguese superstar having joined Juventus this summer.

In spite of what Modric might want, a summer move to Inter won't happen that easily. The Croatian is contracted to Real until 2020 and the Spanish supremos are believed to be preparing to make an offer of improved terms, although he is set to turn 33 next month.

The player won't come cheap either as his value has risen since the World Cup. Inter are under a bit of financial strain this summer and would risk falling afoul of UEFA's financial fair play stipulations if they were to purchase Modric outright, yet an initial loan deal with an option to buy would be a solution.

Real, though, are unlikely to let a player of Modric's importance leave this late in the window unless ground is made up with alternative options in the market, while they also won't be willing to entertain any offers below the player's jaw-dropping €750m release clause, per a report from  MARCA.

"The only possibility that Modric leaves is by paying €750m," president Florentino Perez is quoted as saying.

The thought of Real losing both Ronaldo and Modric in the same summer is rather scary, and it would be hard to imagine them sanctioning a move away for the midfielder in the current window.

