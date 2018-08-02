Shaka Hislop Claims Liverpool Will Be Judged on Premier League Performance After Big Summer Spending

Liverpool need to challenge Manchester City properly for the 2018/19 Premier League title if they are to justify their spending this transfer window, according to ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop.

The Reds have brought in Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker this summer, addressing key positions that have proved to be problematic in previous seasons, and former Reading and West Ham goalie Hislop believes the ends need to justify the means.

“If you’re talking about spending and spending being the precursor to winning stuff, then nobody’s spent more than Manchester City and Pep Guardiola,” Hislop told ESPN FC, as quoted by the Express.





“I don’t think anybody’s squad is stronger, including Liverpool’s, than Manchester City’s. That’s just the reality of the situation.

“Now, the thing for me is, yes Jurgen Klopp has spent a lot of money and I think he’s had quite a honeymoon period without bringing home silverware.

“Yes, getting to the Champions League final eases some of those pressures that we were hearing around Christmas time last year about Jurgen Klopp and his spending and the media’s love of him etc, etc. But you put together that kind of run, I think it eases a whole lot of pressure.

“The judgement on Liverpool will be how far they can push Manchester City. Whether they can win a cup, the FA Cup or League Cup or whatever it may be, I think it’s icing on the cake.

“Ultimately Liverpool will be again judged on pushing City domestically and if they can go deep, I don’t expect them to go as deep, in the Champions League this year. But they’ve got to, not just get out of the group stage, but get one or two rounds further in.”

City are currently favourites after reaching 100 points to win the title last season but Liverpool's transfer dealings have not gone unnoticed, with many tipping Klopp's side to make a major push for their first top flight championship win since 1990.