Watch: USWNT Beats Brazil 4-1 to Win Tournament of Nations Title

The USWNT came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Brazil 4-1 and win the 2018 Tournament of Nations.

By Daniel Rapaport
August 02, 2018

The USWNT came roaring back from a 1-0 deficit to secure a convincing 4-1 win over Brazil and clinch the 2018 Tournament of Nations. The U.S. finishes the tournament with a 2-0-1 record, with wins over Brazil and Japan and a draw against Australia.

Here was the starting lineup for the Americans:

Brazil jumped out to an early lead on Thursday night at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Ill. via an own goal that bounded off Tierna Davidson and past U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher. The lead was nearly doubled when Marta broke free on a breakaway, but Naeher came up with a big save to keep the U.S. in it. 

Just six minutes after that huge save, Rose Lavelle drew the Americans level with a terrific first-time finish off a cross from Lindsey Horan. 

The U.S. jumped out to a lead in the 53rd minute after Tobin Heath masterfully created space down the right wing before floating a cross to the back post, where Julie Ertz came flying in for another first-time finish. 

The lead was doubled just eight minutes later on—you guessed it—a first-time finish from Tobin Heath into the bottom left corner. 

The fourth goal came courtesy of some sloppy marking from the Brazilians. Megan Rapinoe's free-kick cross found a wide-open Alex Morgan, who redirected the ball on yet another first-time finish into the back of the net. 

The USWNT is next in action on Aug. 31, when they'll take on Chile for the first of a two-game set in at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. The two sides will meet again on Sept 4. at Avaya Stadium in San Jose. 

 

More Soccer

