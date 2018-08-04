How to Watch AC Milan vs. Barcelona: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch AC Milan vs. Barcelona in the ICC on Saturday, August 4.

By Jenna West
August 04, 2018

AC Milan and Barcelona will face off in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, August 4.

The matchup may prove to be one of the most anticipated of this year's ICC, considering their history. In the 1994 Champions League final, Barcelona, nicknamed "The Dream Team," was favored to win the match. In a stunning 4–0 finish, Milan won the title.

Twelve years later, the two clubs would meet again in the competition's semifinals. Barcelona won 1–0 before going on to beat Arsenal for the chamionship.

Barcelona is coming off of another strong season, winning La Liga for the third time in four years.

Despite Milan's struggles in recent years, this ICC matchup is a good test for Gennaro Gattuso's squad. The manager previously played for Milan and helped lead them to Chamions League titles in 2003 and 2007.

The match will be held at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Both squads have previously played once at the stadium. AC Milan met Liverpool in 2015 at the field, while Barcelona played Manchester United there in 2016.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 4

TV: ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match live on ESPN+ or the Watch ESPN app.

