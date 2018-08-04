New Everton Defender Lucas Digne Urges Former Teammate & Man Utd Target to Join Him at Goodison Park

New Everton defender Lucas Digne has urged his former teammate, Yerry Mina, to follow him to Goodison Park.

The French left-back joined the Toffees earlier this week, signing a five-year deal with the Merseyside outfit following an initial £18m agreement between Everton and Barcelona.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Mina, meanwhile, is believed to be on the verge of moving to Manchester United. Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo are reporting that United already have a deal in place with the Colombia international and only need Barcelona to accept their transfer offer.

Mina, who starred for the South American nation at the 2018 World Cup - scoring three goals to equal the record for most goals scored by a defender in a single tournament - is understood to be intent on moving to Old Trafford. But Digne has revealed that he's had a conversation with his former teammate, during which he asked the 23-year-old to join him at Everton.

"I hope to see him here but I don’t know really!" the Frenchman said in quotes obtained from Metro. "He’ll choose the best for his career and we’ll see."

Lucas Digne: “Le dije a Yerry Mina que viniera al Everton, vamos a ver qué decide” https://t.co/wTLPnZwh0f pic.twitter.com/1rpyEFOQzw — Gol Caracol (@GolCaracol) August 3, 2018

"I said to him to come but we’ll see. Really I don’t know. He’s a good player and a good guy."

The Spanish report, though, claims that the Colombian star has already agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Old Trafford side this summer and will earn €8.5m a season.

Everything does point to a United move and Digne is likely to be disappointed. But the Toffees could bring Marcos Rojo in if Mina moves to Manchester, although the Argentinian's £90,000-a-week wages could prove a stumbling block.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Merseyside Blues have announced their squad numbers for the upcoming season but the No.5 has been left vacant. It has been suggested that the club have saved the number for Rojo, who has been wearing it since his days with Sporting CP.