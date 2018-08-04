WATCH: Tim Weah Scores First Competitive Goal for PSG Against Monaco

After an impressive preseason with PSG, Tim Weah scored his first competitive goal for the French champions against Monaco in the French Super Cup.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
August 04, 2018

After an impressive preseason with PSG, Tim Weah scored his first competitive goal for the French champions against Monaco in the French Super Cup at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre. It was also Thomas Tuchel's first official win as his squad won 4-0 against Leonardo Jardim's team.

The game was essentially over by the time Weah scored, as Angel Di Maria and Christopher Nkunku, another talented youngster, had made it 2-0 at the break. Monaco fought back in the seconf, but halfway through, the American sealed the victory when the ball slipped through Diego Benaglio's legs from eight yards, thanks to Stanley N'Soki's impressive run from the left wing.

Neymar, having just returned from vacation after the World Cup, also made an appearance in the 76th minute. Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani had not travelled, as they are still recuperating from their participation in Russia.

It was also Gianluigi Buffon's first competitive victory with his new club, having made the move from Juventus earlier this summer. PSG will not travel back to Paris as it prepares for its league home opener against Caen next weekend.   

