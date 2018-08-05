German Report Claims ​​Borussia Dortmund Have Finally Signed Axel Witsel On Four-Year Deal

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have finally agreed to sign Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel following weeks of speculation, according to reports in Germany. 

The 29-year-old, who enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign for his third-place finishing nation, has been tipped to swap Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian for the Bundesliga in a deal worth around €20m for some time - although several complications have seen issues arise. 

Reports suggested that the difference in transfer windows between Europe and China would mean no agreement could be reached, with former BVB midfielder and current Tianjin Quanjian coach Paulo Sousa stating: "To my knowledge, the player has an opt-out clause in his contract. 

"But this can only be activated during our transfer window. Since the transfer window in China has already closed, this change will not happen."

However, according to Bild, the clause was not tied to a specific date, and the player will arrive in Switzerland to join up with his new side on Monday after agreeing a four-year deal with Dortmund worth around €10m (€48,000-a-week). 

If officially confirmed, Witsel will become BVB's seventh signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of Thomas Delaney, Marwin Hitz, Abdou Diallo, Eric Oelschlagel, Marius Wolf as well as loanee Achraf Hakimi. 

Lucien Favre will be hoping his new side can improve on their fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga from last year, which saw them scrape qualification for the Champions League via goal difference. 

If Witsel's signature were to be confirmed, it would be a significant statement of intent ahead of the new campaign, and potentially a catalyst in the pursuit of closing the gap between Bayern Munich and the rest in Germany's top flight. 

