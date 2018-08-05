Leicester City Secure Fifth Summer Signing as Monaco Winger Rachid Ghezzal Confirms Four-Year Switch

Leicester City have announced the signing of AS Monaco winger Rachid Ghezzal for an undisclosed fee, subject to Premier League approval.

The 26-year-old, who featured under Foxes boss Claude Puel during his academy years at Lyon, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

"I’m very excited and very happy to be here," the Algerian international, who featured in every single one of the Desert Foxes' the 2017 African Cup of Nations group games told the club's official website.

"I know the coach from Lyon and this is where I want to be. It’s a good club and an ambitious one too. Leicester City has many great players and I hope we will have a great season.”

Rachid Ghezzal is worth taking a gamble on in my opinion. Would only cost around 4M, Puel worked with him for 5 years so will know how to get the best out of him too. — _.Dom (@Vardypartyyyy) August 1, 2018

“I’m very pleased to welcome Rachid to Leicester City Football Club," boss Puel added. "He’s an exciting addition to our group who will bring creativity and competition ahead of an important season for us.

"I know his qualities from my time at Lyon, where he was in the academy, and I look forward to seeing him test himself in the Premier League.”

With the move, the skilful playmaker becomes the Midlands side's fifth signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of Jonny Evans, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira and Danny Ward.

OFFICIAL: Leicester have signed Rachid #Ghezzal from Monaco. A complete boom-or-bust player. A deal that could go either way. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 5, 2018

It is expected that Ghezzal, who arrived for an undisclosed fee, will replace fellow countryman Riyad Mahrez, who finally forced through his move to Manchester City earlier in the summer.

The 26-year-old could now feature for the first time in Leicester blue when his new side visit Manchester United in the Premier League curtain raiser on Friday evening.