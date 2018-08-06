Manchester United Confirm Marcus Rashford Will Wear Iconic Number 10 Shirt This Season

Manchester United have made Marcus Rashford their new number 10 - in a big positive statement about the player's future at Old Trafford.

Rashford wore the number 19 shirt last season, when he endured a frustrating campaign under Jose Mourinho, scoring just 7 league goals.

But Mourinho has shown his trust in Rashford by promoting him to the number 10, a famous shirt previously worn by United legends including David Beckham, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney.

Eagle-eyed supporters spotted that Rashford was wearing his new number during Manchester United's final pre-season match against Bayern Munich on Sunday evening - his first game back since reaching the World Cup semi-finals with England.

The change was officially announced after the match, which United lost 1-0. Mourinho revealed that Rashford was excited and undaunted by the pressure of such a prestigious shirt.

"He wanted it," Mourinho told MUTV. “He always wanted it. Of course, he respected the big Rooney and then Zlatan wanted to have it. Of course, he was in the shadow, waiting for the opportunity and now the shirt is empty.

"It's something fantastic for the kid, let's give the shirt to him."

Marcus Rashford is @ManUtd new number #10 🔥🔥🔥 This club has had many superstars play in that shirt. Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rooney, Zlatan to name a few! Time to make your own history @MarcusRashford 👌🏽 — Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) August 5, 2018

It has been a rollercoaster of a pre-season campaign for United, but the news about Rashford is surely a positive sign that the club are showing faith in a player whose meteoric rise has been a constant source of optimism in recent years.

Not everyone has taken the news positively though. Some United fans have taken Rashford's number change as an indication that they will not be signing any new forward players in what remains of the summer transfer window.

The window closes on Thursday of this week, the day before United kick off the Premier League season at home to Leicester.