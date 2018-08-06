Report Reveals Juventus' Asking Price for Italy Midfielder Amid West Ham & Newcastle Interest

Juventus are reportedly willing to sell midfielder Stefano Sturaro, who is coveted by several Premier League sides, for a fee of around €20m.

According to Italian football website Calcio Mercato, Juve are desperate to sell players who have been deemed to be surplus to requirements, in order to balance the books after purchasing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for €100m; and Sturaro is one such player.

MB Media/GettyImages

This report will no doubt enjoy a mixed reception from Sturaro's suitors, who include West Ham United, Newcastle United and Leicester City, as well as Italian side Fiorentina.

On the one hand, they will certainly be pleased that their target is available. On the other hand, Juve's asking price may be considered rather steep, seeing as Sturaro has struggled to make an impact since joining La Vecchia Signora from Genoa for €9.5m. He has featured just 64 times in Serie A in four seasons at Juve, scoring two league goals.

Nevertheless, Sturaro has shone sporadically for the reigning Scudetto and Coppa Italia holders, as well as being capped four times by Italy. In addition, Sturaro is only 25 years old, so he is presumably still some way short of his peak.

If West Ham, Newcastle or Leicester could secure Sturaro's services, he could prove to be a bargain even for €20m. None of those clubs are noted for their outstanding strength in depth, and a player who has occasionally excelled in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League would surely be an asset for them.

Newcastle fans won't be holding their breath, as club owner Mike Ashley is notorious for his unwillingness to invest heavily in transfers. West Ham have already brought in seven players - including high profile stars Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko - while Leicester have signed 21-year-old midfielder James Maddison from Norwich City for £22m.

