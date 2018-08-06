Report Reveals Juventus' Asking Price for Italy Midfielder Amid West Ham & Newcastle Interest

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Juventus are reportedly willing to sell midfielder Stefano Sturaro, who is coveted by several Premier League sides, for a fee of around €20m.

According to Italian football website Calcio Mercato, Juve are desperate to sell players who have been deemed to be surplus to requirements, in order to balance the books after purchasing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for €100m; and Sturaro is one such player.

MB Media/GettyImages

This report will no doubt enjoy a mixed reception from Sturaro's suitors, who include West Ham United, Newcastle United and Leicester City, as well as Italian side Fiorentina.

On the one hand, they will certainly be pleased that their target is available. On the other hand, Juve's asking price may be considered rather steep, seeing as Sturaro has struggled to make an impact since joining La Vecchia Signora from Genoa for €9.5m. He has featured just 64 times in Serie A in four seasons at Juve, scoring two league goals.

Nevertheless, Sturaro has shone sporadically for the reigning Scudetto and Coppa Italia holders, as well as being capped four times by Italy. In addition, Sturaro is only 25 years old, so he is presumably still some way short of his peak.

If West Ham, Newcastle or Leicester could secure Sturaro's services, he could prove to be a bargain even for €20m. None of those clubs are noted for their outstanding strength in depth, and a player who has occasionally excelled in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League would surely be an asset for them.

Newcastle fans won't be holding their breath, as club owner Mike Ashley is notorious for his unwillingness to invest heavily in transfers. West Ham have already brought in seven players - including high profile stars Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko - while Leicester have signed 21-year-old midfielder James Maddison from Norwich City for £22m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)