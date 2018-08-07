Jurgen Klopp Lifts Lid on How His Relationship With Liverpool Owners Has Changed

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lifted the lid on how his relationship with the club's owners has changed for the better during his three years at Anfield, telling the Liverpool Echo that he works incredibly well with John W. Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon.

"Absolutely, the relationship with the owners is strong. It's been there from the first moment but it has grown in a pretty healthy way," Klopp told the Merseyside newspaper.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"From the sports side, we never ask for crazy things. It's not that we say: 'If we don't get this, we cannot do it.' I've always known about the things we could do and the opportunities we have. There has never been any need to moan," he added.

While Henry, principal owner, and Werner, chairman, are the chief pair in charge, Klopp is particularly pleased with how he works with director Gordon.

"John and Tom are our owners too but Mike is my person. He's our man, in FSG he's the LFC man," the German coach explained.

"He's doing an outstanding job and has a big heart for LFC, that's how it is. He loves the club and wants what's best for it - that's the truth.

"We like working together - Mike Gordon, Michael Edwards (sporting director) and myself. It's a really healthy relationship."

After hammering Napoli 5- 0 in a friendly in Dublin over the weekend, Liverpool will wrap up pre-season with a home friendly against Torino on Tuesday night.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

The start of the new Premier League will then be just a few days away for Klopp and the Reds, kicking off against West Ham at Anfield on this coming Sunday.

