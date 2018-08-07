Man Utd Still Chasing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Amid Strong Interest From Juventus & Real Madrid

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Manchester United remain in the hunt for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with Juventus and Real Madrid among the other potential destinations for the Serbia international as his agents attempt to engineer a summer move for the player.

According to CalcioMercato, Milinkovic-Savic's agents would like to see the midfielder playing for a more competitive side than Lazio after the club missed out on Champions League qualification in 2017/18, but are waiting for an acceptable offer to arrive from a top club.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

United are reportedly preparing a sizeable offer for Milinkovic-Savic's signature, which could potentially be funded by the sale of Paul Pogba to Barcelona, but will be aware that time is running out if they wish to land the Serbian midfielder before the British transfer deadline on Thursday afternoon.

Real Madrid are thought to have already tabled an offer for the player worth about €100m but Lazio president Claudio Lotito is thought to be unhappy selling with Milinkovic-Savic for less than €155m, putting some distance between Real's offer and the club's own valuation of their player.

Meanwhile in Italy, Juventus are believed to have an agreement in place with the Biancocelesti but any deal to sign Milinkovic-Savic hinges upon whether or not midfielder Miralem Pjanic leaves the Serie A champions this summer.

Fellow Italian side Milan are rumoured to have approached Lazio too but their offer for the 23-year-old, which would see them take him on loan for the next year, was not considered to be satisfactory by Lotito or the rest of the Lazio hierarchy.

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio in 2015 from Belgian side Genk and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the club. He made his Serbia debut in 2017 and represented his nation at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)