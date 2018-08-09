Benitez 'Deeply Disappointed' With Newcastle Business as Board Fail to Move for Liverpool Star

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Rafael Benitez is understood to be 'deeply disappointed' with Newcastle United's transfer window, with even cheap deals proving difficult or impossible to complete for the Magpies.

In a report from Chronicle Live it is claimed that once again Benitez has been let down by his board, who failed to make a deadline day move for the signature of preferred defensive target Ragnar Klavan.

The Spaniard has hoped for some deadline day deals to ease his squad depth worries, but a move for one of his key targets has failed to materialise. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Remarkably guiding the Magpies to a top-half finish last term, the ex-Valencia and Liverpool boss has had reservations about signing a new contract in the north east. A failed takeover bid and lack of funding have only heightened his indecision.

With no deal penned, some are suggesting that owner Mike Ashley is being deliberately vindictive in not going for Rafa's targets. If so, the battle for control would likely only end in disaster for Newcastle, with off field problems having a negative effect in the dressing room. 

The Chronicle reports that Benitez is now extremely worried about his lack of depth, and the fact that none of his targets matched Newcastle's so called 'criteria' has left him fuming.

A lack of control over signings can highlight Benitez's patience and want to do well for the fans. The fact that Ashley has blocked a transfer for a much needed position shows the crumbling relationship between the two. 

After turning down the Spain job earlier this summer, Rafa is seemingly focused on building a project with Newcastle. However, these sorts of roadblocks are very much unwelcomed. 

With the Klavan deal apparently dead in the water, the Magpies have quite possibly blown their last opportunity at bringing in an experienced Premier League player. Manager Benitez will now hope a deal for Swansea's Federico Fernandez can be rushed over the line.

Jason Miller/GettyImages

As Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren continue to build a partnership in Liverpool's back line, Klavan may possibly now be fifth choice at Anfield, behind Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)