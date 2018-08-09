Jamie Vardy Commits Future to Leicester After Signing New 4-Year Contract

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Jamie Vardy has signed a new deal with Leicester City which will see the prolific forward remain with the Foxes until 2022 - most probably meaning he will end his career with the club.

Much of Leicester's transfer window has been dominated by the talk of centre back Harry Maguire leaving for Manchester United after an impressive World Cup. 

But with the window now closed, and Maguire staying put, the Foxes have announced that their talisman forward has signed a four-year contract with the East Midlands club.

Vardy's rise has been meteoric, since signing for Leicester from Fleetwood in 2012, the forward has transformed himself into one of the Premier League's most deadly strikers. The attacker's form - which led Leicester to the title in 2016 - saw him earn a call up to the England squad, and he even got on the score sheet at Euro 2016.

From there, Vardy has consistently proved doubters wrong who felt he was just a one season wonder, and has now notched 88 times for the Foxes.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking to LCFC.com, Vardy reflected on his bond with the East Midlands club. “Everybody knows how I feel about playing for this football club and it’s a great feeling to know that I can look forward to another four years as a Leicester City player.

“The journey that me, the team and the Club have been on in the past few years has been incredible. Going into the new season, it’s an exciting time for Leicester City and I’m delighted to be part of it.”

