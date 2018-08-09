Swansea City Confirm the Signing of Full Back Declan John on Three-Year Deal

Swansea City have announced the signing of full back Declan John from Scottish giants Rangers. The player has signed a three-year deal at the club.

Declan John enjoyed an impressive two-year stint north of the border following a move from Cardiff City. The Welsh international played 31 times for the Glasgow club last season, helping Rangers to a 3rd-place finish in the Scottish Premier League.

The club statement confirming the signing reads:

"Swansea City have completed the signing of Wales defender Declan John for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance, on transfer deadline day.

"The 23-year-old, who has signed a three-year contract, bolsters Graham Potter’s options at left-back, with Swedish international Martin Olsson the only other recognised player in that position within his first-team squad.

"John played 31 times for Rangers, whom he joined on loan last August before making the move permanent midway through the campaign.

"After starting his career with Cardiff City, Merthyr-born John also spent time on loan with Barnsley and Chesterfield prior to his switch to Ibrox.

"The Wales international is eligible to feature in Graham Potter’s squad for Saturday’s first home fixture of the campaign against Preston on Saturday."

The signing comes as some welcome good news for Swans fans, following a day of speculation surrounding a number of their star players.

Federico Fernandez, Jordan Ayew, and Sam Clucas are all reportedly set to leave the club on deadline day, with Declan John being the only player arriving at the Liberty Stadium on the final day of the transfer window.