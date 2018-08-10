Reds Fans Hit Out at Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Transfer 'Mistake' as Summer Window Ends

By 90Min
August 10, 2018

Liverpool fans aren't fully satisfied with their club's transfer business in the recent window.

The Reds have brought in the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson this summer. But you'll find a section of fans who still describe the side's window as a disaster.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp has finally addressed his goalkeeper problem by bringing Alisson, and that has been appreciated. Shaqiri has also bolstered the attack, while Keita and Fabinho were also welcome arrivals.

Given the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, Emre Can's summer departure and the injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, though, certain supporters feel like more could have been done.

This guy seems quite hard to please, but he does make a good point.

Apparently, they're a few injuries away from a failed season, but that's kinda the same for everyone else.

This lad isn't buying the hype.

These fans actually aren't being unreasonable. As much as they've spent this summer, City are still the favourites to win the title. So goes to show.

