Reds Fans Hit Out at Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Transfer 'Mistake' as Summer Window Ends

Liverpool fans aren't fully satisfied with their club's transfer business in the recent window.

The Reds have brought in the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson this summer. But you'll find a section of fans who still describe the side's window as a disaster.

Jurgen Klopp has finally addressed his goalkeeper problem by bringing Alisson, and that has been appreciated. Shaqiri has also bolstered the attack, while Keita and Fabinho were also welcome arrivals.

Given the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, Emre Can's summer departure and the injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, though, certain supporters feel like more could have been done.

4/10. Disastrous window. Still no Coutinho replacement. Keita signed last summer. Only Alisson bought in as improvement. — Broly (@kevin_the_gray) August 9, 2018

This guy seems quite hard to please, but he does make a good point.

This summer we've wrapped up deals for Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker. The leg work for Naby Keita was done last summer. As brilliant as they all are, those three signings and four arrivals don't quite feel like enough. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) August 9, 2018

It definitely isn't, some fans think it is though ffs we are competing against possibly the greatest PL team in history, we have to COMPETE. — dolly (@dollyeleven) August 9, 2018

Apparently, they're a few injuries away from a failed season, but that's kinda the same for everyone else.

#LFC @LFC Considering the money available and both Can&Coutinho leaving it’s not enough and we’re going to be that couple of quality players short once again but this time there’s no excuses!! But now we’re done all we can do is get behind the team and just prey 🙏🏽 no injuries — Makaveli (@Marklfc10Mark) August 9, 2018

Yeah just feels like a missed opportunity to really push on for the title. For all the great work done it just feels we are still a little bit short — mitch hutchins (@HutchinsMitch) August 9, 2018

I just can't honestly believe that the club don't recognise this. Pretty clear Fekir is dead now but why on earth would they target that position specifically, especially given the injury to Ox, then decide they had enough after all when deal fell through. Why bother in 1st place — George (@reid1892) August 9, 2018

This lad isn't buying the hype.

Haven't added to depth

Haven't signed a PC replacement



Not a class window as everyone is making out — Fletcher (@fletcher_dyer) August 9, 2018

These fans actually aren't being unreasonable. As much as they've spent this summer, City are still the favourites to win the title. So goes to show.