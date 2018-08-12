Man City Star Could Miss Clash With Arsenal After Failing to Travel With Team to London

Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title against Arsenal, but it appears as though they will have to do so without star midfielder David Silva.

The Spaniard starred for Pep Guardiola's side as they completely dominated the Premier League last season. He made 40 appearances in all competitions and managed to register an impressive 10 goals and 14 assists.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, Manchester Evening News note that photographers did not see Silva amongst the squad who travelled to London for the highly anticipated match. Fabian Delph, Brahim Diaz and Oleksandr Zinchenko were also not seen by the photographers.

Silva also did not feature for Manchester City during their Community Shield victory over Chelsea due to an injury, and it has not been confirmed when Silva is expected to return for Guardiola's side.

The 32-year-old has been a vital player for Manchester City ever since his arrival from Valencia in 2010. He has gone on to make 346 appearances for the club, netted 48 goals and 88 assists.

The start of his career in English football saw Silva deployed as a winger, but the Spaniard has adapted his game to be a huge influence in the heart of the midfield. He was a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's tactics, dictating the tempo of matches and dominating English football last season.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Silva was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, highlighting just how impressive he was throughout the season.

He featured prominently for Spain at the World Cup this summer, but failed to exert his influence during the tournament. Spain struggled to escape the group stage, and were then defeated by hosts Russia during the round of 16.