Watch: USMNT Star Tim Weah Scores First League Goal in PSG Season Opener

The men's national team star scored his first-ever league goal on Sunday in Paris Saint-Germain's season opener.

By Emily Caron
August 12, 2018

Tim Weah, an 18-year-old midfielder for the U.S. men's national team, scored his first league goal for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in the team's season opener. 

After pressuring Stade Malherbe Caen's goalkeeper Brice Samba, Weah redirected an attempted pass back into the net in the 88th minute of play for PSG's third goal of the match.

Watch the goal below:

Paris Saint-Germain won the match 3-0. 

