Wayne Rooney knows how to hustle.

After sprinting down the field to save the ball, Rooney made an incredible cross-field kick that was met with a perfectly timed header into the goal by Luciano Acosta to give D.C. United a dramatic win over Orlando City SC in stoppage time.

The stadium erupted after the insane play.

Watch the theatrics below:

The Rooney-assisted goal was Acosta's third of the night.

D.C. United won the match 3-2, but still sits in last place of MLS's Eastern Conference.