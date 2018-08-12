The 32-year-old soccer star saved the day for D.C. United in an incredible play that led to a game-winning goal in stoppage time.
Wayne Rooney knows how to hustle.
After sprinting down the field to save the ball, Rooney made an incredible cross-field kick that was met with a perfectly timed header into the goal by Luciano Acosta to give D.C. United a dramatic win over Orlando City SC in stoppage time.
The stadium erupted after the insane play.
Watch the theatrics below:
ARE YOU KIDDING US, @WayneRooney????? AMAZING!!!!! #DCvORL https://t.co/Iys5sJBDOs— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 13, 2018
The Rooney-assisted goal was Acosta's third of the night.
D.C. United won the match 3-2, but still sits in last place of MLS's Eastern Conference.