Benjamin Mendy Responds Hilariously After Pep Guardiola Says He Needs to Lay Off Social Media

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy responded in the perfect way to a plea from manager Pep Guardiola to focus less on social media and more on improving himself as a player by 'promising' he will...with a cheeky post on social media.

After his debut season was destroyed by a long-term injury absence, Mendy made his first Premier League start in 11 long months on Sunday as reigning champions City put Arsenal to the sword at the Emirates Stadium, providing both assists in the 2-0 victory.

He is recognised as one of the top left backs in the world, but Guardiola believes there is still plenty of growing room for the spirited 24-year-old and offered some helpful advice in his post-match media interview.

"Mendy is Mendy," he said. "Sometimes we want to kill him and sometimes you think wow what a player we have. He gives us energy.

"Mendy has a lot of things to improve and hopefully we can convince him to forget a little bit the social media and improve a few things."

The comments were tweeted by the club's official account, prompted a comical response from the player in typical Mendy fashion.

"Oops," he directly replied with a laughing emoji, later also commenting "I will I promise".

Mendy and City will be back in action next Sunday when they kick off their home campaign in the familiar surroundings of the Etihad Stadium as they host Huddersfield.

