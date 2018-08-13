Lionel Messi Becomes Most Decorated Player in Barcelona History After Supercopa de España Win

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is now officially the most decorated player in the club's long and storied history, after victory in the Supercopa de España over Sevilla on Sunday yielded the 33rd trophy of his illustrious Camp Nou career.

Goals from Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele cancelled out an early Sevilla goal from Pablo Sarabia in the game in Tangier, Morocco, allowing Messi to hoist his first silverware since inheriting the Barça captaincy from Andres Iniesta.

That incredible trophy haul is made up of nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups and eight Supercopa de España wins.

It puts him ahead of Iniesta, who won 32 honours with Barça in a 16-year career prior to his recent move to Japanese side Vissel Kobe, while Sergio Busquets and Pique have won 28 each. Former skipper Xavi, who continues to play for Al Sadd in Qatar, won 25 trophies.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Moving from Argentina to Spain at the age of 13, Messi played his first competitive senior game for Barça in October 2004 against city rivals Espanyol in October 2004, less than four months after his 17th birthday.

It made him the youngest player in Barça history, while he also became the youngest goalscorer when he found the net for the first time against Albacete at the end of the campaign.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

To date, Messi has scored over 550 senior Barça goals in 638 appearances. He is already the club's all-time leading goalscorer by an enormous margin of more than 300 and within three seasons could overtake Xavi's all-time appearance record of 767.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)