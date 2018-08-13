Lionel Messi Becomes Most Decorated Player in Barcelona History After Supercopa de España Win

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is now officially the most decorated player in the club's long and storied history, after victory in the Supercopa de España over Sevilla on Sunday yielded the 33rd trophy of his illustrious Camp Nou career.

Goals from Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele cancelled out an early Sevilla goal from Pablo Sarabia in the game in Tangier, Morocco, allowing Messi to hoist his first silverware since inheriting the Barça captaincy from Andres Iniesta.

🙌 Leo #Messi is crowned the player with the most titles in the history of Barça 👉3️⃣3️⃣🏆



🔵🔴#SupercopaBarça pic.twitter.com/O2f4Jtu3wd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 12, 2018

That incredible trophy haul is made up of nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups and eight Supercopa de España wins.

It puts him ahead of Iniesta, who won 32 honours with Barça in a 16-year career prior to his recent move to Japanese side Vissel Kobe, while Sergio Busquets and Pique have won 28 each. Former skipper Xavi, who continues to play for Al Sadd in Qatar, won 25 trophies.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Moving from Argentina to Spain at the age of 13, Messi played his first competitive senior game for Barça in October 2004 against city rivals Espanyol in October 2004, less than four months after his 17th birthday.

It made him the youngest player in Barça history, while he also became the youngest goalscorer when he found the net for the first time against Albacete at the end of the campaign.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

To date, Messi has scored over 550 senior Barça goals in 638 appearances. He is already the club's all-time leading goalscorer by an enormous margin of more than 300 and within three seasons could overtake Xavi's all-time appearance record of 767.