Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Extraordinary Transfer Demand to Juventus Ahead of Serie A Debut

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made a huge transfer demand to his new club Juventus with just weeks of the summer window remaining, with the Old Lady's engine room the main cause of the Portuguese's concern.

As reported by Don Balon, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward has demanded that the Serie A champions do all they can to bring in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner feels that the Serbian will breath some much needed life into Juventus' midfield, which he feels may be going stale with both Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira both in their 30's.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to most of Europe's top clubs, with the aforementioned Man United as well as Chelsea keeping tabs on the central midfielder.

The Sun have reported that AC Milan are also extremely keen on enticing the Serbian to the San Siro, with

Lazio have reportedly placed a £98.4m price tag on the former Genk man, whose 14 goals and eight assists helped the club finish fifth in Serie A last season.

The 23-year-old Serbian represented his country at the World Cup in Russia this summer, and Ronaldo has pinpointed the Lazio man as a future Juventus star.

Ronaldo's own arrival in Turin shocked many, but he has since spoke out on what motivated him to join the Italian giants.

The 33-year-old said, "“Great club, first of all it is a great club. Since I was a kid, I looked at this team and said I hope to play there one day.

“Now I will play for a fantastic club, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’m happy. I don’t have a precise moment when I decided.

“During the years, we played a few times against Juve and I had a special feeling that the Italian supporters like Cristiano.

“It’s the biggest club in Italy, one of the best in the world, so it was an easy decision, as Juve are an unbelievable club.”

Ronaldo could make his league debut for Juventus against Chievo this Saturday.