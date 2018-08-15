Barcelona Director All But Rules Out Ambitious Move for Man Utd Star Paul Pogba

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Barcelona director Ariedo Braida has suggested that the Catalan giants are unlikely to move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in what remains of the summer transfer window, despite Camp Nou president Josip Maria Bartomeu fuelling speculation earlier this week.


Pogba has been heavily linked with Barcelona for several weeks after it was rumoured that agent Mino Raiola had offered his client to the Spanish champions.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Bartomeu suggested there was 'still time to do business' when asked generally about transfers.

But RMC reported on Friday that Pogba has decided to stay at United, while the Daily Telegraph added two days later that Barça have 'privately accepted' that Pogba won't be sold this summer.

Now, speaking on Spanish radio, Braida, one of Camp Nou's many directors and top officials, has admitted that an approach for Pogba probably won't happen, at least for now.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"I don't think we're going to move for Pogba, but he's a great player," he said.

Barça were rumoured to have made one fairly laughable bid for Pogba prior to the English transfer deadline last week, consisting of £45m in cash plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, two players which ultimately ended up being flogged to Everton.

After facing Leicester in the opening game of the 2018/19 Premier League season last week, Pogba assured United fans that no matter what is happening off the pitch, he will always strive to give his best on it.

"I'll always give my best to the fans and my teammates no matter what’s going on," the World Cup winning Frenchman tweeted.

