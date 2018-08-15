Journalist Provides Update on DeAndre Yedlin's Knee Injury Suffered in Tottenham Defeat

Newcastle United full back DeAndre Yedlin could be facing a 'lengthy' spell on the sidelines following a knee injury he sustained against Tottenham on Saturday, according to The Chronicle's Chris Waugh.

The American international fell awkwardly after challenging for the ball with Ben Davies and is still being assessed by the Newcastle medical team.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

It is known that the 25-year-old will miss the Magpies' next game against Cardiff, but it is increasingly looking like the player may miss significant time beyond that.

Waugh said: "The USA international is still being assessed by United, but there are fears he could face a lengthy absence - and Yedlin is a serious doubt for this weekend's trip to Cardiff City."

I try not to speculate but that looks like a significant knee injury for Yedlin in Newcastle’s first game. — Will Carroll (@injuryexpert) August 11, 2018

While the length of the pacy defender's layoff will not truly be known until an official club announcement, the footage of him limping from the field of play - supported almost fully by one of the Newcastle medical team - did not look for convincing watching.

Yedlin also left the stadium on crutches.

It is not believed to be an ACL injury, though that does not rule out other ligament problems or over-extension of the knee, both of which can lead to lengthy periods on the sideline.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

One game into the season, Newcastle already have defender Florian Lejeune on the long term injury list. The French central defender suffered knee ligament damage during pre-season and was required to have an operation.

It's expected the centre back, who had originally been meant to partner Jamaal Lascelles as the starting pairing for the season, will face a long time on the sidelines, though the player has since reported the surgery was a success and shared footage of himself on the treadmill slowly building back his fitness.