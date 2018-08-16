Alan Shearer Names Concern for Liverpool Ahead of Key Season for Jurgen Klopp's Men

England legend Alan Shearer has praised Liverpool's start to the season and admitted he has high hopes for the Anfield side, yet he reckons Jurgen Klopp's poor record in finals could have an impact on the team.

The German, who won two league titles in Germany with Borussia Dortmund before his move to England, has put together some great attacking sides in his three years at the club but has nothing to show for it in terms of silverware.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Liverpool have further strengthened this summer, spending £175m to make additions in key positions, especially the goalkeeping department. But if they don't bring a trophy in, their campaign will likely be considered a failure, according to Shearer.

“It was a good start for Liverpool against West Ham last Sunday,” Shearer said to Coral. “They have to win a trophy this season given what they have spent on the team. I don’t think they will be far away in the league.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

“The way they played against West Ham, they showed their intentions in terms of how they are going to play. Jurgen Klopp does have a poor record in Cup finals and I am sure that will be in the back of his mind.

“He can’t do anything about the past so he will be concentrating on the future. They have talent right the way through the team. They invested in the areas they needed to during the summer, most notably in the goalkeeping position.

“There really are no excuses now for them so they have to go out and win something, Jurgen knows that, and while that expectation brings with it a certain amount of pressure, it’s the sort of pressure every manager wants.”