Burnley 1-0 Istanbul Basaksehir (1-0 Agg. AET): Report, Ratings & Reaction as Clarets Progress

A brilliant strike from substitute Jack Cork sealed Burnley's progression to the next round of the Europa League as Sean Dyche's side overcame Istanbul Basaksehir in extra time at Turf Moor on Thursday evening.

The Clarets had plenty of chances during the first half but failed to properly test Basaksehir goalkeeper Günok and played out their third 0-0 draw of the season before extra time.

But England international Cork's long range curler ensured Burnley's European tour will continue, with Olympiacos lying in wait in the playoff round.

Key Talking Point

Burnley defend well. Really well. It almost doesn't matter who they're playing against, as their style of play at the back is so effective.

This time it was Ben Gibson and Kevin Long, but we've seen before how James Tarkowski and Ben Mee are massive nuisances for Premier League strikers just because they put in so many blocks. Positionally, Burnley's defenders are terrific, and each player suits the manager's style incredibly well.

Thursday night showed the Lancashire side have genuine depth at centre back, and the recruitment of Gibson may well prove to be one of the shrewdest bits of business done by a Premier League club this year.

When you do well defensively, you only need one chance or one moment of magic. Thankfully for Burnley, Cork provided the latter.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Hart (8*); Bardsley (7), Gibson (7), Long (7), Ward (6); Lennon (6), Hendrick (6), Westwood (6), Taylor (5); Barnes (6), Vokes (6).

Substitutes: Gudmundsson (5), Wood (5), Cork (7).

STAR MAN - Eyebrows were raised when Burnley swooped in for Joe Hart towards the end of the transfer window.

The England international wasn't exactly hot property after indifferent loan spells at Torino and West Ham but he has enjoyed a fine start to his Clarets career, and kept his side in the game on several occasions on Thursday.

Hart ensured the score was level before half-time, saving twice from Visca before tickling Frei's curling effort round the post. All in all, a solid night's work for the former Manchester City goalkeeper.

It’s only taken Billy Mercer two weeks to fix Joe Hart. What a man. #twitterclarets — Dan Barnes (@DanBarnes2000) August 16, 2018

BIG save from Joe Hart. 😍 — Kevin Holmes (@KevinH1505) August 16, 2018

WORST PLAYER - This nomination is extremely harsh, mainly because those absent from Turf Moor could not watch the game due to the lack of television coverage and selecting a player based off Twitter feeds and live blogs feels incredibly horrible, but there was no mention of Charlie Taylor in any of the club's social media posts, barring the team announcement. We can only assume he was anonymous. So he takes the fall here.

Looking Ahead

With a tie booked with Olympiacos for next week, up next for Burnley is a home tie against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday. They'll be looking for their first domestic win of the season following their 0-0 draw at Southampton last weekend.

Basaksehir's next Super Lig game is against Kasimpasa on Monday.