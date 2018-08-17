'Heartbreaking': Liverpool Supporters Fume on Twitter Over Permanent Sale of Defender Ragnar Klavan

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Liverpool fans were not pleased after hearing of Ragnar Klavan's imminent move to Serie A side Cagliari on Friday.

The Estonian defender, albeit seldom used last season, was well liked by the Reds support, who appreciated his bit-part role in the side, especially given that he was content to come off the bench to haul them over the line at times.

Elsa/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

The centre-back completed a £2m move to Italian side Cagliari on Friday, with Liverpool announcing as much, with the defender having joined the side two years ago.

As mentioned before, fans were not at all happy over the development and you can catch some of the best reactions below: 

It does get your blood boiling. How dare you, Liverpool?

He really liked Klavan.

Football has a way of making a million quid seem like a very small sum...

That turn was really great to watch, to be fair.

He truly won fans over with that stoppage-time winner against Burnley.

By the looks of things, he's probably getting a statue erected outside Anfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)