'Heartbreaking': Liverpool Supporters Fume on Twitter Over Permanent Sale of Defender Ragnar Klavan

Liverpool fans were not pleased after hearing of Ragnar Klavan's imminent move to Serie A side Cagliari on Friday.

The Estonian defender, albeit seldom used last season, was well liked by the Reds support, who appreciated his bit-part role in the side, especially given that he was content to come off the bench to haul them over the line at times.

The centre-back completed a £2m move to Italian side Cagliari on Friday, with Liverpool announcing as much, with the defender having joined the side two years ago.

As mentioned before, fans were not at all happy over the development and you can catch some of the best reactions below:

Ragnar Klavan has completed a permanent transfer to Serie A side @CagliariCalcio: https://t.co/Xk3hg1VUTy



Everybody at #LFC wishes Ragnar the best of luck for the future. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/akVDNLllWF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2018

It does get your blood boiling. How dare you, Liverpool?

Can’t see us selling #Klavan makes the most sense but maybe the lad wanted to play more and good luck to him. Always tried his best. Mostly was solid and never let anyone down for effort. #LFC — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) August 17, 2018

He really liked Klavan.

Woke up to some heartbreaking news. Someone very close to my heart has tragically left us. You’ll be missed King Klavan, good luck in Italy. Here’s his greatest moment in a Liverpool shirt



Ox > Lovren > Klavan > Goal



Iconic. pic.twitter.com/rCmkKMW87b — Cosmo Khan (@CosmoKh4n) August 17, 2018

Football has a way of making a million quid seem like a very small sum...

Quite liked Klavan. Decent on the ball and always tried and never let us down.

2 million quid is a joke btw. Can't see the point in selling for that much if he was OK with sitting on the bench and stepping up when needed. #LFC #Klavan — LFC RUPEDOG (@rupesumo) August 17, 2018

The Estonian King is leaving us... Good Luck Klavan🙌 — Murad (@FirminoR9) August 17, 2018

That turn was really great to watch, to be fair.

He will not be doing the legendary Klavan turn for us anymore. pic.twitter.com/07iVlvNVdt — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) August 16, 2018

He truly won fans over with that stoppage-time winner against Burnley.

All jokes aside, I am proper sad to see Klavan go. He was brought in to temporary plug gaps in our defence which isn't a glamorous or easy role to accept, but he did it and got us through on numerous occasions. And then there was Burnley away 💞. All the time for Raggie, mates. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) August 17, 2018

Big Ragnar Klavan is leaving. Very much understandable for him to want game time. Proved to be a bargain tbh, no one expected anything from him but he always did a job for us. Goodbye Ragnar and goodluck!



Thank you for the Klavan turn it will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/4AYr64v238 — 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) August 17, 2018

By the looks of things, he's probably getting a statue erected outside Anfield.