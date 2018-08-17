Report Explains How Failure to Sign Marco Verratti in 2017 Has Shaped Barcelona's Transfer Policy

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Barcelona reportedly used last summer's failure to sign Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain to shape their transfer policy this year by refusing to be kept waiting by clubs unwilling to do business and switching to more attainable targets.

Barça wasted too much time trying to negotiate with PSG last summer when it became clear that the French champions would not budge. It meant that when pursuits of Willian and Adrien Rabiot threatened to follow a similar path, the club knew they had to act.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo, the two players that Barça signed when looking for a winger and a central midfielder were both initially considered 'Plan B'.

The Catalans only went for Malcom, who at one point was set to join Roma, when Chelsea continued to reject offers for Willian, while PSG's unwillingness to let Rabiot go, despite the Frenchman having just a year left on his contract, turned the club onto Arturo Vidal.

There was no need for a  'Plan B' for Arthur or Clement Lenglet as neither transfer required a complex set of negotiations.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The deal for midfielder Arthur had already been secured with an option that was purchased several months earlier, while Barça triggered a €35m buyout clause to release centre-back Clement Lenglet from his contract at Sevilla.

Having won the Supercopa de España last week and beaten Boca Juniors in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy, Barça kick off their La Liga season this weekend when Alaves visit Camp Nou.

That will be followed by games against Real Valladolid, Huesca and Real Sociedad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)