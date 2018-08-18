Tottenham looks for a second straight win to start the Premier League season on Saturday by hosting Fulham at Wembley Stadium in London.

Spurs notched a road victory in their season opener and defeated Newcastle 2-1. With all three goals scored in the first 20 minutes, midfielder Dele Alli gave Tottenham the early lead after scoring on a header in the 18th minute.

Fulham will try to rebound from a 2–0 loss to Crystal Palace in its season opener.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

