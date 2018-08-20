Jamie Redknapp Names Striker as the Only Arsenal Player Who Could Play for Chelsea

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

After Unai Emery's Arsenal side were beaten 3-2 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, pundit Jamie Redknapp has claimed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the only Gunner who could get close to Maurizio Sarri's starting lineup.

Redknapp delivered a harsh verdict of Arsenal's eleven in his weekly column for the Daily Mail. In his damning report of Emery's team he claimed that "not one of their [Arsenal's] players would get in Maurizio Sarri's best XI".

He added: "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the player who would get closest to this [Chelsea] team. He will be a star but when given two big chances on Saturday, he froze." 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Redknapp wasn't all criticism though, as the high profile former midfielder added: "Mkhitaryan is the only player Chelsea found it difficult to keep a lid on but he would not play in Sarri's side ahead of Hazard."

He was not so complimentary of Granit Xhaka, who was at the heart of Redknapp's savage evaluation of the away side. 

He wrote: "There was no comparison between the two midfield enforcers. Granit Xhaka's booking summed him up. He always gets to the tackle too late and does not possess the quality of previous Arsenal midfielders."

In comparison, the Sky Sports regular praised opposing midfielder Jorginho, stating: "Jorginho looks every bit the midfield general, pulling the strings and dictating play."


Arsenal will be looking to pick up their first Premier League points of the season when they take on West Ham on Saturday.

