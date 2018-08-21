Scoring a hat trick in a soccer game is one of the most impressive feats a player can pull off. But what about scoring three times that many goals in under 30 minutes of play?

Chinese striker Wang Shanshan set a new standard for super subs in her country’s match against Tajikistan, scoring an astonishing nine goals as part of China’s 16–0 win.

Incredibly, China only led 3–0 at halftime, though it was 6–0 when Wang entered in the 56th minute. It took eight minutes for her to score her first goal and she scored eight more over the next 29 minutes of play. All told, China took 65 shots, 33 of which were on goal.

China never took its foot off the gas, with half of its goals coming in the final 14 minutes of play. The Chinese needed to throttle Tajikistan, though, because North Korea also beat Tajikistan by a score of 16–0. North Korea leads the group, however, because it beat Hong Kong 8–0 while China only managed a 7–0 win.

China and North Korea meet on Wednesday to decide the winner of the group.