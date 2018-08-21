Chinese Sub Scores Nine Goals in 29-Minute Span in 16–0 Win Over Tajikistan

Nine goals off the bench! Wang Shanshan was unstoppable. 

By Dan Gartland
August 21, 2018

Scoring a hat trick in a soccer game is one of the most impressive feats a player can pull off. But what about scoring three times that many goals in under 30 minutes of play?

Chinese striker Wang Shanshan set a new standard for super subs in her country’s match against Tajikistan, scoring an astonishing nine goals as part of China’s 16–0 win. 

Incredibly, China only led 3–0 at halftime, though it was 6–0 when Wang entered in the 56th minute. It took eight minutes for her to score her first goal and she scored eight more over the next 29 minutes of play. All told, China took 65 shots, 33 of which were on goal. 

China never took its foot off the gas, with half of its goals coming in the final 14 minutes of play. The Chinese needed to throttle Tajikistan, though, because North Korea also beat Tajikistan by a score of 16–0. North Korea leads the group, however, because it beat Hong Kong 8–0 while China only managed a 7–0 win. 

China and North Korea meet on Wednesday to decide the winner of the group. 

 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)