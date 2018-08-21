Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels Reveals the Inspiration Behind the 2-1 Comeback Against West Ham

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels has revealed that his side held a potentially season-defining halftime talk after going down 1-0 against West Ham on Saturday.

The Londoners took a 1-0 advantage through Marko Arnautovic's spot-kick after Nathan Ake was adjudged to have fouled Chicharito in the box. And referee Stuart Atwell later rejected the Cherrie's pleas for a penalty of their own after David Brooks' cross appeared to hit Fabian Balbuena on the arm.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Eddie Howe's troops, though, emerged from the tunnel a different side and staged a 2-1 comeback to leave Manuel Pellegrini nursing a second consecutive loss. And Daniels has since disclosed that the halftime team talk was responsible for the turnaround.

“We felt a bit of injustice with the penalty but the referee gave it and he could only give what he saw," he told the Daily Echo. “Then, there was the debatable penalty we should have had with the handball right at the end of the half, which he didn’t give.

“We didn’t grumble about it, we came into the changing room and discussed what we wanted our season to be. We said the next 45 minutes could have been a real decider about what we could achieve.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

“West Ham is a place we needed to come and win if we wanted to move up to the next level. I think that showed with our second-half performance.

“There was no time like the present. We knew if we won, we were right up there at the top of the table.

“That was a big incentive for us and we gathered ourselves together because we are a big team and a big unit together. We knew we needed to do something a bit special and I felt we did.

“In the second half, we showed our character and the way we could play. We opened them up and controlled the game through our central midfielders."

Bournemouth are now sixth in the Premier League table with six points and are one of six teams to have won both of their opening matches. But they're poised to wade through some challenging fixtures following their comeback, with clashes against Everton, Chelsea and Leicester City up next.