Everton have slapped a huge £28m price tag on their young winger Ademola Lookman after rejecting a £22m bid from RB Leipzig, with the Bundesliga side now debating whether to give the Toffees what they want.

As reported by Sky Sports, Leipzig are keen to be reunited with Lookman after the former Charlton man spent the second half of last season on loan at the Red Bull Arena.

The 20-year-old impressed manager Ralf Rangnick with his performances for the club, recording five goals and three assists in just seven starts as Leipzig finished sixth.

As aforementioned, the German side saw a £22m bid rejected by the Toffees, which follows a £12m bid made back in July.

Everton boss Marco Silva conceded that Lookman was unsettled at Goodison Park having found game time hard to come by on Merseyside, but seemed clear on his intentions to keep the forward at the club.

The former Watford manager was reportedly happy with Lookman's reaction to not being in the squad for the season opener against Wolves, and has stated that the 20-year-old is the 'present and future' of the club and will do everything to 'make him happy again'.

Leipzig boss Rangnick is adamant that the Englishman wants to return to Germany, saying: "We want him back and he wants to come."

The Bundesliga club's head of recruitment, Paul Mitchell, is said to be a huge admirer of Lookman, even before his stint on loan with the club.

For now, though, Lookman and Everton must prepare for an away trip to Bournemouth this Saturday, with the Cherries currently flying having won both of their games so far.