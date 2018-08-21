Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has stated he is yet to decide on when he will return to management, after stepping down as Gunners boss after over 27 years in charge last May.

As the Frenchman takes an extended break from the game on the island of Corsica after commentating for television during the World Cup in Russia, Wenger told local publication Corse Matin he was still uncertain on exactly when he will return to football, as the 68-year-old enjoys time off having initially feared 'emptiness'.

Wenger said: “I decided not to decide. I was intoxicated for such a long time that I promised myself not to make any decisions before September.

"[It’s going] even better than I thought. When you have been as busy as I have been, you always fear a little emptiness."

After being plucked from the relative managerial obscurity of Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight, Wenger joined Arsenal in September 1996 and the rest as they say, was history - quite literally.

Then after almost 28 years in charge of the North Londoners and having guided the Gunners to three Premier League crowns, seven FA Cups and coming within 14 minutes of UEFA Champions League glory, Wenger finally stood down at the end of last season.

The Frenchman's refusal to leave to club has in some quarters been put down to his fear of retirement having pledged almost three decade of his life to Arsenal, but for now at least it appears Wenger is not rushing to make a hasty return to managerial life.

Despite having fears of how the former AS Monaco steward would fill his time, to the contrary, Wenger is currently content with his new way of life.

“[But] I quickly organised myself in this new stage of my life," adds Wenger. "I do a lot of sport, here I eat with my friends. I talk a lot too, I can sit for hours contemplating the horizon, I read every day, right now a book by Philip Roth called I Married a Communist.”

It appears the Frenchman then is enjoying his much merited place in the sun, however, having spent just a single year out of management at his four respective clubs since managing Nancy in 1984, it is surely a case of 'when' not 'if', Wenger makes his return to the spotlight.