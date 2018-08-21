Paul Pogba's Agent Tells Paul Scholes 'Become Sporting Director and Sell Pogba' in Stunning Attack

Mino Raiola, agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, has launched a scathing attack on Paul Scholes after the former England international's criticism of the Frenchman following the Red Devils' 3-2 loss to Brighton on Sunday.

Scholes had blasted Pogba after the World Cup winner admitted he had 'attitude' problems during the defeat but Raiola has now come out in defence of his client with a bold attack against the 43-year-old.

Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill. @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

On Tuesday morning, he posted on Twitter: "Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognise a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill. @paulpogba."

A second post adds: "Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Pogba's future has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent months, with Barcelona reportedly interested in making an offer at one stage, but the former Juventus star looks set to stay at Old Trafford for the 2018/19 season at least.

However, Raiola's comments certainly will have rocked the boat somewhat, with Pogba already having a publicly strained relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho.

Regarding Pogba's comments after the Brighton defeat, Scholes said as quoted by Metro: "I hope that is lost in translation. There is no defence for that comment, there is no defence for it.

"You say it to yourself, don’t you? You’re constantly saying to yourself: 'Attitude right, make sure it’s right.' You don’t need other people to tell you. You don’t need a manager to tell you that or your team-mates."