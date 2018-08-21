Valencia Slap €120m Price Tag on Rodrigo Moreno Amid Reported Real Madrid Interest

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Valencia have placed a whopping €120m price tag on their Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno, as Real Madrid weigh up whether to make a move before the transfer deadline on 31st August. 

As reported by Marca, Valencia's general director Mateu Alemany, has told any potential suitors that they must cough up the aforementioned sum with just ten days left of the transfer window. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The Spain international had an eye catching 2017/18 season, finding the back of the net on 16 occasions and setting up four more. 

Valencia's number nine seems in no hurry to leave the Mestalla, and any potential move would smash have to smash La Liga's transfer record. 

Alemany said: "I'm not in contact with them (Real Madrid).

"If they offer 120m euros, there's nothing we can do, but Rodrigo seems to be very happy and motivated here.

"Rodrigo is very important for us and we want him to stay."

The 27-year-old forward has four years left to run on his contract with Valencia, and spoke of his desire to stay at the club after the World Cup. 

Los Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui worked with Rodrigo during his time with the Spain Under-21 side as well as the senior side, but if he wishes to be reunited with the player, Valencia have named their price. 

Away from the future of Rodrigo, Valencia have already strengthened their attacking ranks significantly with the acquisitions of French forward Kevin Gameiro from Atletico Madrid, as well as capturing Michy Batshuayi on a season-long loan from Chelsea

Club president Anil Murthy spoke of his delight at their work in the market, saying: "With 15 days to go before the transfer window ends, we have our squad.

"We have a very competitive team. We haven't bought expensive players, we haven't done crazy things.

"We had a plan and we have signed the players that were on the list that we wanted. I'm certain we have a team that can compete at the highest level."

