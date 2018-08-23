La Liga Players Ready to Strike as They Refuse to Play Their Domestic Games in the United States

La Liga players are ready to go on strike in a bid to overturn the decision to play some of the Spanish top flight's matches over in the United States.

As reported by Marca, head of the Spanish Footballers Association, David Aganzo, has hit out at the controversial agreement, after several club captains of La Liga sides met to contest the decision.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Aganzo said: "We can not allow unilateral decisions. It’s not just the game as such, in terms of health and travel, it just makes no sense to have a game played in the United States and have one team have to give up a home game.





"It cannot be that a person takes a decision of a 15-year agreement, which affects many people and without consulting. We are fed up with not being valued.

"La Liga have shown a lack of respect in not involving players that are directly affected by the decision."

TF-Images/GettyImages

On the topic of a potential strike should the deal to play games in the US go ahead, Aganzo continued: "We will try not to reach that extreme but we are willing to whatever it takes.

"The influx of Saudi Arabia's players last year, the different export measures, playing on Mondays. We are getting used to unnatural things. Who is thinking about the fans? The time has come to say enough.

"I would like to give Javier Tebas (La Liga president) a dressing down so he can see football in a different way and realise that it is not just money and business."

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Aganzo is yet to discuss the matter with the Royal Spanish Football Federation or the National Sports Council, but suggested that talks will take place soon.

The decision to play a regular La Liga season match in the US comes after the Spanish top flight attempts to compete with the Premier League in the US market.