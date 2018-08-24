Arsenal Announce Triple Signing of Youngsters as Unai Emery Plans for the Future

New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery may have a lot of work on his hands with regards to the Arsenal first-team squad, but that has not stopped the Spanish manager from adding to and developing the Gunners' youth prospects.

The north London club announced the signings of three exciting young players on Thursday - Joel Lopez from Barcelona, Estonia Under-17 goalkeeper Karl Hein and Sunderland's exciting 16-year-old striker Sam Greenwood.

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of 16-year-old Joel Lopez (pictured far left) from Barcelona's La Masia academy. He joins Sam Greenwood and Karl Hein in signing as first year scholars. pic.twitter.com/P0hmIYkzDF — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 23, 2018

All three players have joined as first-year youth scholars and will develop their game at the Gunners' Hale End academy with a view to be playing first-team football in the future.

Lopez, 16, is a left-sided full-back and is yet another Spaniard from Barcelona's La Masia academy to make the move to the red half of north London, after the likes of midfielders Cesc Fabregas, Fran Merida, Jon Toral, as well as current first-choice Gunners full-back Hector Bellerin.

The young defender joined the club earlier this year and it is believed that new director of football relations Raul Sallenhi played a major role in bringing Lopez to north London.

Joel Lopez signing his contract as a first year scholar. Follows the likes of Fabregas and Bellerin in moving to Arsenal from Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/KudoLMMGqI — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 23, 2018

Hein, 16, is a young Estonian goalkeeper from FC Nomme United, having represented his country at Under-17 level. Should he make the first-team in the near future, he would become the second goalkeeper from his country to represent the club and follow in the footsteps of Mart Poom, who made two appearances for the Gunners in a spell between 2005 and 2007.

Finally, Greenwood arrives from League One side Sunderland, having scored six goals and registered six more assists last season for the Black Cats' Under-16 and Under-18 sides.

The 16-year-old has also represented England at various youth levels over the past twelve months, and is deemed one of the country's brightest young talents.