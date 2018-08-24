VIDEO: Josef Martinez Breaks MLS Single-Season Goal Record With Pretty Chip

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Move over, Wondo. Step aside, BWP. There's a new single-season goal king in Major League Soccer, and he has a chance to leave the previous mark behind by miles and miles. Witness Atlanta United's Josef Martinez slicing through Orlando City's back line to secure his 28th tally of the season in style:

Topping it all off with that cheeky finish just makes it even better.

Martinez, a 25-year-old Venezuelan international who came to MLS from Serie A side Torino, has set the league ablaze and contributed a boatload of highlight reel finishes for a young Atlanta side in the midst of just its second season of existence. Currently in pole position to win the Supporters Shield and enter the playoffs as league's No. 1 overall seed, the sky's the limit for the Five Stripes.

And if they end up hoisting the MLS Cup when all's said and done this year, that absolute menace in the No. 7 shirt will be the single biggest reason why.

