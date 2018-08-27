Gerard Pique in Standoff With Tennis Star Roger Federer as Off-Field Considerations Grow

Gerard Pique is setting up an intriguing off-pitch head-to-head battle with tennis star Roger Federer, after his company won the rights to organise the new-look Davis Cup.

The Barcelona star has stated his intention to move the inter-country tennis tournament from its current November date back to September - which puts him on a collision course with Federer's Europe vs Rest Of The World Laver Cup event, currently being held in September.

Pique told Le Figaro: "After talking with most of the players, most prefer the Davis Cup to take place in September. I want to set up a competition in accordance with what they want.





"They all prefer September to November. The season is very long and they want the Davis Cup at that time. At Kosmos [Pique's company], we are working to find the best date for the Davis Cup in September."





The 2019 edition of Federer's Laver Cup, meanwhile, will take place from September 20-22 - putting the two in direct competition after the US Open finishes on 8 September.

Tennis' complex scheduling system will be giving Barcelona star Pique a number of headaches throughout the course of the season, as the World Cup winning star prepares for life after football - having turned 31 this year.





Federer himself has also had his say on the scheduling conflict, quoted by the Mail this week as saying: "I think we've still got a long way to go until we got all the facts on the table from the ITF, what their exact thoughts are about the Davis Cup. I'm only hearing rumours, nothing has really been set in stone yet."