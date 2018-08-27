Mauricio Pochettino ended his Old Trafford hoodoo as Tottenham claimed their first victory at the home of Manchester United since 2014, leaving boss Jose Mourinho on the ropes.

A tight first half at Old Trafford saw the two Premier League powerhouses go in goalless at the break. But brilliant goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura gave Spurs a dream start to the second half with both goals coming within the first seven minutes of the restart. A third added once again by Moura saw off Mourinho's side for good, as Pochettino ended his terrible record at the Theater of Dreams.

Here are the biggest talking points from the match, which has the pressure rising on the Red Devils:

MANCHESTER UNITED

Key Talking Point

Mourinho will not want to look back on tonight anytime soon, as his side failed miserably to make up for last week's loss to Brighton.

A below-par start to the second half, saw United two down within seven minutes. There was no reaction from a poor Red Devils side which left the fans in anger, with many choosing to leave the match early.

The Portuguese boss, who suffered the biggest home loss of his career, took a moment to salute the fans before walking down the tunnel at full time – a move some have taken as a sign of his possible imminent departure, though he offered contrary reasoning after the match. In his post-match remarks with Sky Sports, he explained he was applauding the fans for recognizing the quality with which United played in the first half, and indeed United did have ample opportunities to score–it just couldn't convert.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: De Gea (5), Valencia (4), Jones (3), Smalling (4), Shaw (5), Matic (5), Herrera (4), Fred (4), Pogba (4), Lingard (5), Lukaku (3)

Substitutes: Lindelof (4), Sanchez (5), Fellaini (5)

STAR MAN - United's faithful would have been glad to see the return of World Cup hero Jesse Lingard.

The England international was energetic, as he looked to break between the lines and create opportunities for his teammates. Although missing a key chance in the second half which was deflected over the bar, Lingard tried his best to make things happen for a stubborn United side.

WORST PLAYER - Mourinho needed his star players to perform for him this evening, with Romelu Lukaku letting his boss down.

A first-half, open-goal miss was the lowlight of the Belgian's night, as a number off misplaced touches added to the striker's frustrations.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

TOTTENHAM

Key Talking Point

Prior to kickoff Pochettino was forever being reminded of his poor record against United at Old Trafford; well, he won't be hearing it anymore.

A fantastic second-half performance saw Spurs run riot at the Theater of Dreams, with a huge victory sending them second in Premier league table, being one of four teams with a 100% record from the first three games.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Lloris (7), Trippier (7), Alderweireld (6), Vertonghen (7), Rose (6), Dier (6), Dembele (7), Eriksen (7), Moura (9), Alli (7), Kane (8)

Substitutes: Aurier (6), Davies (6), Winks (6)

STAR MAN - Scoring a double away at Old Trafford is a rare accomplishment, but Lucas Moura joined an exclusive club with special individual performance.

The Brazilian put in a great display in front of the Spurs fans who would have been worried they hadn't replaced South Korean winger Son Heung-min.

He capped off his performance scoring his sides second and third goals. With the first being a lovely finish from 12 yards, before a wonderful individual goal which saw the midfielder drive away from defender Chris Smalling before finishing beyond David De Gea.

WORST PLAYER - The man that struggled against United this evening was returning fullback Danny Rose.

Rose, saw himself taken off in the second half with the worry of yet another injury to the England defender. A first-half misplaced pass gifted Lukaku a dream opportunity to take the lead, which, luckily for Rose, he missed.

Looking Ahead

Mourinho's side will look to bounce back from consecutive defeats as the Red Devils travel to Turf Moor to play Burnley next Sunday.

Spurs will be looking to keep up their 100% record at the start of the season as they take on fellow 3-0-0 side Watford at Vicarage Road.