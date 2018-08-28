Alexandre Lacazette Admits He Must Continue Adapting His Game to Earn Starting Role at Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has outlined the aspects of his game which he must improve on if he is to thrive under the management of Unai Emery.

Lacazette played a positive role in Arsenal's win over West Ham last weekend, coming off the bench to force the Gunners' second goal as they earned their first win under the new manager.

The Frenchman is yet to start a match under Emery and has acknowledged the changes he must make to help the team.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"I have to be more powerful and be quicker in my decision making," Lacazette said, quoted by Football London.

"It’s harder in England than in France, so I have to take in information quicker and be more powerful."

The 3-1 win over West Ham was a step in the right direction for Emery, who had seen his new team beaten by Manchester City and Chelsea in his first two matches at the helm.

Lacazette claims that Arsenal simply need more time for everything to click into place.

"We just need time to adapt to Emery’s football,” said the striker. "I know we worked hard in pre-season and it will be better now. We can also see that when everyone works as a team and we understand what the coach asks us to do, we can be a good team.

"We just need to be more efficient with our chances so that we score more goals. We’ll keep going and we’ll keep working."

The Gunners travel to Cardiff next Sunday before the first international break of the season.