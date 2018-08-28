Chelsea Star Eden Hazard Reveals Blues' Ambitions for the 2018/19 Premier League Season

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Belgian superstar Eden Hazard believes that Chelsea can challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Under new boss Maurizio Sarri the Blues have won their opening three games of the season, and Hazard was on the scoresheet in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Newcastle United this weekend. With the club flying, the 27-year-old has spoken out on how his side can challenge for the title - despite not being favourites to do so.

“We need to keep this momentum. We want to be at the top at the end of the season," Hazard said, via the Mirror.

“We know the league is not finished, it’s just the beginning but confidence is coming, goals is coming, so we just look forward for the next game.

“We have made a good start and we have also shown our character and now we have to keep going.”

Hazard made his first start for Chelsea since his return from World Cup duty with Belgium, where the Red Devils finished third, and he was subjected to a particularly physical welcome from a host of Magpies players.

“It’s the Premier League! The Premier League is always like this, every weekend is the same. But I’m not complaining, I try to do my job and when you have the ball, you get kicked so no complaints," Hazard added.

“I think it’s the first time I’ve won at Newcastle since I came to Chelsea so it was a massive win for us and I think we deserved it.

“I felt tired after the game but happy with the result and the goal. When you win games you forget that you are tired so now we have one week to rest and be ready for the next game.”

