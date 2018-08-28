Gary Cahill Determined to Fight for Chelsea Place Despite Being Dropped From Blues Squad

Gary Cahill wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, despite being frozen out of the team by new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Cahill made 27 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season but has now been shunted down the pecking order in favour of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz, with Andreas Christensen providing support from the bench.

The England international has not been included in any of Sarri's three match day squads in the league thus far and there are doubts about whether he will retain the club captaincy going forward.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Cahill has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge to increase his chances of first team football, with Galatasaray reportedly given permission to discuss a transfer with the 32-year-old last week.

However, the Telegraph report that a move to Turkey is not an attractive prospect for Cahill, who would prefer to stay with the Blues unless a better proposal comes along.

Cahill could change his mind if Sarri takes the decisive step of removing him as team captain. Cesar Azpilicueta and Eden Hazard are the favourites to wear the armband if it is taken away from Cahill.

Sarri has claimed that defenders take longer to adapt to his methods, so it may be possible for Cahill to return to the side once he has caught up to speed.

However, his chances are not helped by Chelsea's strong start to the season. A 2-1 win at Newcastle on Sunday made it three wins out of three in the Premier League for the Blues.

Cahill was part of the England squad at this summer's World Cup, but with the first international break of the season approaching, his lack of game time could cost him his place.