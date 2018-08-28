Gary Cahill Determined to Fight for Chelsea Place Despite Being Dropped From Blues Squad

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Gary Cahill wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, despite being frozen out of the team by new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Cahill made 27 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season but has now been shunted down the pecking order in favour of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz, with Andreas Christensen providing support from the bench.

The England international has not been included in any of Sarri's three match day squads in the league thus far and there are doubts about whether he will retain the club captaincy going forward.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Cahill has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge to increase his chances of first team football, with Galatasaray reportedly given permission to discuss a transfer with the 32-year-old last week.

However, the Telegraph report that a move to Turkey is not an attractive prospect for Cahill, who would prefer to stay with the Blues unless a better proposal comes along.

Cahill could change his mind if Sarri takes the decisive step of removing him as team captain. Cesar Azpilicueta and Eden Hazard are the favourites to wear the armband if it is taken away from Cahill.

Sarri has claimed that defenders take longer to adapt to his methods, so it may be possible for Cahill to return to the side once he has caught up to speed.

However, his chances are not helped by Chelsea's strong start to the season. A 2-1 win at Newcastle on Sunday made it three wins out of three in the Premier League for the Blues.

Cahill was part of the England squad at this summer's World Cup, but with the first international break of the season approaching, his lack of game time could cost him his place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)